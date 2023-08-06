Maple Ridge Museum on the move in August

Pop-up events will be taking place across the city

Museum on the Move will be popping up in Maple Ridge in August. (Museum on the Move/Special to The News)

Museum on the Move will be popping up around Maple Ridge throughout August.

The free, accessible, inclusive museu will be at Albion Park from 10-12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8; from 9-2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Haney Farmer’s market; and from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at Whonnock Lake.

Museum on the Move is a way for the museum staff to bring their programs and stories to residents and visitors of the city at mini pop-up locations.

At each event there will be an opportunity for experiential learning through interactive activities, visual displays, and face-to-face encounters with local historians.

Their hope is to get more people intersted in learning aobut the past, present, and future of the community.

The Albion Park event will be in partnership with Family Leaf Drop In and the Whonnock Lake event will be in partnership with WildSafe BC.

To learn more about the program go to mapleridgemuseum.org or email: engage@mapleridgemuseum.org.

