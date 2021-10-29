Maple Ridge museum plans a Halloween event for families

The Halloween event would take place on Oct. 30 and 31. (The News files)

Maple Ridge Museum is putting together a family Halloween weekend this year.

The museum is inviting families to be a part of the Halloween Family Fun event, at the museum on 22520-116 avenue where they will have several family-centric activities on Oct. 30 and 31 between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children will have the chance create holiday themed crafts at the craft stations setup at the event, explore the museum, and take home a fresh pumpkin. Depending on weather, a pumpkin carving station will also be set up outside so people can stay a while and carve them before they leave.

For families attending the event in costumes, will stand a chance to win a prize pack donated by the Haunted History B.C.

There is a $10 per family ticket to attend the event and people can purchase their tickets by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/halloween-family-fun-at-mrm-tickets-196706814377. The tickets will be available through different time slots to manage space inside the museum.

Each family will be given one pumpkin until supplies last.

Vaccine passports will not be required but masks would be mandatory for both, adults as well as children.

In case of any questions, people are encouraged to contact 604-463-5311 or mrm.outreach@gmail.com.

