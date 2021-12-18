Maple Ridge musician holding free concert in benefit of Salvation Army

A free concert in benefit of the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign will be taking place online this weekend.
The concert called Christmas Dad’s Music will be hosted by local singer, songwriter, and pianist Peter Tam, who will be performing with Lauren Trotzuk – who teaches youth musical theatre and acting in Langley.
“People can make requests for songs. Lauren and I will do duets,” explained Tam.
Although the even is free, donations are going to be accepted for the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign at
The link for the concert is youtube.com/watch?v=cEy4RCBQ7nM.
The donation link can be found at facebook.com/events/920833985207350/?ti=ls.
Christmas Dad’s Music takes place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.
