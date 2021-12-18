Local musician Peter Tam is hosting a fundraising concert for the Salvation Army on Sunday, Dec. 19. (Special to The News)

Local musician Peter Tam is hosting a fundraising concert for the Salvation Army on Sunday, Dec. 19. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge musician holding free concert in benefit of Salvation Army

Peter Tam will be joined by Lauren Trotzuk singing Christmas songs by request

A free concert in benefit of the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign will be taking place online this weekend.

The concert called Christmas Dad’s Music will be hosted by local singer, songwriter, and pianist Peter Tam, who will be performing with Lauren Trotzuk – who teaches youth musical theatre and acting in Langley.

“People can make requests for songs. Lauren and I will do duets,” explained Tam.

READ MORE: Volunteers needed for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Salvation Army Christmas Kettle campaign

ALSO: Record-breaking year for Salvation Army Ridge Meadows 2020 Christmas kettle campaign

Although the even is free, donations are going to be accepted for the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign at

The link for the concert is youtube.com/watch?v=cEy4RCBQ7nM.

The donation link can be found at facebook.com/events/920833985207350/?ti=ls.

Christmas Dad’s Music takes place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeSalvation Army

Previous story
Maple Ridge Community Foundation gives $73,500 in grants to local non-profits

Just Posted

Local musician Peter Tam is hosting a fundraising concert for the Salvation Army on Sunday, Dec. 19. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge musician holding free concert in benefit of Salvation Army

The ceremony was held online on Dec. 9. (Screenshot)
Maple Ridge Community Foundation gives $73,500 in grants to local non-profits

Eric Thomson from C&C Electrical Mechanical that sponsored 10 families this year. (Amelia Norrie/Special to The News)
Salvation Army’s Christmas hamper program raises $60,000 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey logo
Ridge Meadows Minor hockey forced to cancel holiday tournaments