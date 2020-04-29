Maple Ridge musicians release tribute song to health-care workers

Song dedicated to ‘frontline workers to those in power and everyone in between.’

A pair of Maple Ridge musicians have wrote a heart-felt folk song that shares the sentiment that although the country is going through a challenging time, we’re all in this together.

Composed by Lillian Ireland and Rob Dramer, with assistance from Lillian’s sister who lives in Alberta, the song is a snap-shot of what life is like for Canadians during the pandemic and is a tribute to health-care workers.

“It’s almost seven, folks getting ready to cheer for all the unsung heroes. Life is unraveled, many loose threads, thanks for your efforts to keep us afloat,” the song begins.

The song gives special nod to everyone from “frontline workers to those in power and everyone in between.”

Ireland told The News this week that the song is dedicated to front-line workers, seniors, decision makers, children, families, unsung heroes, and the millions of Canadians doing their part by being patient and following advice of health authorities.

“In other words, it is a song for all of us,” she wrote in an email.

A late addition to the song, Ireland said, is a special tribute to Nova Scotia. Earlier this month, a gunman killed 22 people in the eastern province in what is now Canada’s worst mass shooting.

“We wrote this special song to honour and pay tribute to all Canadians during this time of instability, profound grief and other challenges. By pulling together, we will get through,” Ireland said.