Maple Ridge neighbours team up to collect Halloween donations

Dave Lord has been building up his Ghostbusters Halloween display for three years, with the new additions for 2022 including a Slimer figure and a large Ghostbusters fire hall cutout. (Dave Lord/Special to The News)

Two Maple Ridge neighbours are teaming up to create Halloween displays in hopes of collecting donations for the local food bank.

Dave Lord and his neighbour Adam have been decorating their yards in elaborate Halloween scenes for years, but this time, they decided to put their skills to good use.

As Lord explains, “we will ask for non-perishable items for the local Maple Ridge food bank and will have a box for donations on Halloween.”

“It was originally Adam who suggested donations for the food bank,” said Lord. “We don’t want any cash donations as some people think we’re profiting. We’re just wanting to give back to the food bank as times are hard for people.”

While they’re working together for a good cause, Lord explained that he and his neighbour take a very different approach to how they create their displays.

“He [Adam] does more of a scary theme,” said Lord. “I have a full Ghostbusters theme, which is different to the traditional Halloween themes typically seen.”

As part of his display this year, Lord has a house-sized inflatable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man display, as well as a massive cutout of the Ghostbusters fire hall and a Slimer figure. And next year, Lord will make another major addition to his Ghostbusters collection.

“Next year will be bigger as I have ordered a car which I am changing to a Ghostbusters Ecto-1,” he said. “It was delayed this year due to the hurricane in Florida. But next year I will have it converted and ready to go.”

These two impressive displays are located at 236 Street and Bryant Drive in Maple Ridge, just north of the Alouette River.

