Maple Ridge parents can learn about children’s programs and services

Many Maple Ridge parents need help to find affordable child care. (THE NEWS files)

Maple Ridge parents will be able to get a bunch of information about community programs and services in one stop, while their kids play.

The first Ridge Meadows Family Resource Expo is set to take place at the Maple Ridge Public Library (22470 Dewdney Trunk Rd.) on Wednesday, May 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. The expo is designed to provide parents of children aged 12 and under with information on safety, health, support services, literacy awareness, recreation, and other community programs.

“The Ridge Meadows Family Resource Expo is an excellent opportunity for parents to learn about the resources and services available to them in the community,” said Danielle Pope, director of recreation and community engagement. “We’re excited to bring together a diverse group of organizations and provide a one-stop-shop for parents looking for information on a range of topics.”

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge announces president of 2024 BC Summer Games

The new event will feature a range of community organizations, including those focused on childcare and preschool services, as well as those providing support services and resources for families. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about local programs and services, ask questions, and connect with community organizations.

In addition to the resource fair, the expo will also feature activities and games for children, making it a fun outing for the whole family.

For more information about the Ridge Meadows Family Resource Expo, visit www.mapleridge.ca/2336. For additional information contact Jen Baillie at jbaillie@mapleridge.ca or call 604-467-7409.