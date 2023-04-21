Maple Ridge park packed with things to do for Earth Day

Spandy Andy will be one of the entertainers at Earth Day in Maple Ridge on Saturday, April 22. (Marc J Chalifoux Photography/Special to The News)

There will be plenty to do and see in Memorial Peace Park for Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.

The theme this year is FLOW.

Welcoming ceremonies will be taking place at 10:30 a.m. at the ACT outdoor stage and will include a welcome from the Katzie First Nation. Winners of the Earth Day poetry and photo contests will be announced and the Maple Ridge Climate Hub’s Climate Champion Awards will also be taking place.

There will be a special question and answer session with federal, provincial, and municipal representatives.

Earth Day activities include:

• A Family Freecycle, where donated items are collected and sorted into sizes and categories, set out on tables in the Leisure Centre, and given away. Those wanting to donate can drop off their gently used books, toys, and clothing at the drop-off event from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, in front of the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place, in Maple Ridge.

• The Haney Farmers Market will hold a special market for Earth Day, before their season begins in May. More than 30 vendors will be taking part with something for everyone. The Haney Farmers Market prides itself on encouraging a healthy community by providing the public with direct access to food producers, in addition to supporting the local economy, and providing opportunities to inform and entertain, support and encourage environmental sustainability.

• Members of the Vancouver Electric Vehicle Association will be on site teaching people about the different kinds of electric vehicles at an electric vehicle display. They will even be giving demonstrations and give rides in the electric vehicles.

• A Food Truck Festival will be taking place hosted by local food truck Hunger Management.

• A Repair Cafe will be taking place on the bandstand with experienced “fixers” to help repair or offer advice on fixing broken household items for free. People can bring any sewing, electrical, carpentry, jewelry, or bicycles for repair. And glue, tape, tools, sewing machines, and more will be available to use.

• A TINKERbell Station will also be set up at the Repair Cafe for children to get hands-on with tools and take stuff apart to see how it works. Or even build their own creations.

• The Art Studio Tour will have interactive activities, where the artists are inviting the public to play with clay, decorate a pottery heart, or help paint a community canvas. Their artists will also have their work on display.

• There will be a Kids Active Play Zone hosted by Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation and Culture. Here children can test their skills by hopping, throwing, and jumping their way through an obstacle course. Or they can learn about the Live 5210 message – five fruits and veggies, no more than two hours of screen time, a minimum of one hour of physical activity and 0 sugary drinks.

• Entertainment will include: Spandy Andy, a Canadian entertainer who has travelled the world performing his act and contagious dance moves; and Out of the Rain Character Events will have a collection of carefully crafted characters at the event, who will be singing and acting.

• Two music stages will be set up – one in front of the ACT and one at the Market Square at the Haney Farmers Market – and will feature the talents of Kat and Tony, Holly Krauchi, Joel David Shook, Daniel Sinclair, Gabriel Regehr, Kate Baer and Andrew Wandell, Craig and Nica, Caden Knudson, and the Lethbridge Privateers.

