Maple Ridge park receives makeover

Students of the Environmental School in Maple Ridge took part in a native species planting in Reg Franklin Park on Friday, Mar. 12. (ARMS/Special to The News)

Reg Franklin Park is sporting a new look.

On Friday, Mar. 12, students of the Environmental School’s Fish Ladder Awareness Team planted 150 native plants to build up the riparian area of Morse Creek.

READ MORE: Environmental School pulls invasive plants in Maple Ridge park

The planting took place with the Alouette River Management Society and the Maple Ridge Adopt-a-Park Program partnered with B.C. Wildlife Federation, who donated native species plants to Reg Franklin Park as part of their Reel Fishing workshop.

Along with planting students also removed the remaining Himalayan blackberry from the invasive species pull event, hosted by Green Teams Canada, the previous Friday.

Once the planting was complete, students covered the ground with a mulch mixture to retain moisture throughout the dryer summer months.

The event was made possible by the Stewart Family Foundation, the Pacific Salmon Foundation and the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC.

maple ridge



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Students of the Environmental School in Maple Ridge took part in a native species planting in Reg Franklin Park on Friday, Mar. 12. (ARMS/Special to The News)

A representative of B.C. Wildlife Federation, who donated native species plants to Reg Franklin Park as part of their Reel Fishing workshop. (ARMS/Special to The News)

Students of the Environmental School in Maple Ridge took part in a native species planting in Reg Franklin Park on Friday, Mar. 12. (ARMS/Special to The News)