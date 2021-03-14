Maple Ridge “pie” capital of searches says Google

Pi Day is Mar. 14. (Mom and Me Pies/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge is known for its mountains, the hiking trails and the downtown horse clock.

But, in the countdown to international Pi Day, Google has revealed that Maple Ridge is known for something else.

Maple Ridge is Canada’s Pie Capital – according to search trends on the global search engine.

Over the past 12 months more people have searched for the term “pie” in Maple Ridge than anywhere else in Canada.

Judy Daykin and her daughter Christine Rognan, founders of Mom and Me Pies, were surprised by the news from Google.

They hope it’s their pie company driving the search locally.

Mom and Me Pies opened for business – officially – in 2011. At the time they even received a welcome letter from the mayor at the time: husband and father Ernie Daykin.

But before that Rognan baked pies at Christmas time for family and friends. Until her Uncle Roy gave her $10 to make him a pie and told her she should be selling them. To this day that same uncle, said Rognan, is still looking for his “royalties.”

They began making apple pies and have since expanded to blueberry, raspberry, cherry, strawberry-rhubarb and other seasonal flavours. They have even thrown themselves into the savoury market with turkey and beef meat pies.

According to Google’s search history, between Feb. 24 and March 3, the most unique pie searched for in British Columbia was grasshopper pie, there was a search for egg pie in Alberta and a mini egg cookie pie in Quebec.

Following Maple Ridge, the second highest city searching for pie was Nanaimo, followed by Chilliwack, Barrie, Sudbury, Victoria, Kitchener, St. Catherines, Guelph and Regina.

Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant π and is observed on March 14 because three, one and four are the first three digits.

It is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, but no matter what size the circle is pi will always be the same number. There is no final digit of pi because it is an irrational number that never ends.

And according to Wonderopolis, there are no repeating patterns in the digits of pi and experts have calculated pi to more than 31 trillion digits.

