Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows artists receive provincial funding

Four local artists each receive $6,000

Four artists in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows each received early Christmas presents, in the form of $6,000 grants from the provincial government.

MLAs Lisa Beare (Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows) and Bob D’Eith (Maple Ridge-Mission) announced BC Arts Council grants awarded to individual artists and arts organizations in the community.

“Congratulations to Layla BaObaid who lives here in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows and to all the recipients across Maple Ridge and the rest of the province on your well-deserved awards and scholarships” said Beare. “I’m thankful that our government can help these artists achieve their goals and continue to bring joy and connection to our communities.”

In Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows the following students are receiving BC Arts Council grant scholarships this year:

• Layla BaObaid, $6,000

• Sanne Heaven, $6,000

• Juri Sudo-Rustand, $6,000

• Vanessa Yuen, $6,000

“Through BCAC grant funding, we are paving a path toward reconciliation, equity, diversity and inclusion within B.C.’s art community,” said D’Eith, who also serves as parliamentary secretary for arts and film. “These grants are supporting a more diverse group of artists and arts organizations reflective of the incredible talent across our province.”

The BC Arts Council is working to build a more diverse and equitable funding structure to support the arts and culture community. Priority was given to equity-deserving organizations and artists as well as to communities outside of the capital region and Greater Vancouver.

This funding includes scholarships, project assistance for performing artists and professional organizations, and arts-based community development. This year, more than 250 individual artists and arts organizations throughout B.C. received more than $2.7 million in BC Arts Council grant funding.

Arts and Entertainmentmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Layla BaObaid, seen here playing a street piano in Pitt Meadows, received financial support for her art from the province. (Facebook/Special to The News)
