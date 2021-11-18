Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services hosts 18th annual Community Silent Auction

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services is hosting their annual silent auction.

The organization’s 18th annual Community Silent Auction unveiled on Nov. 15 and will run until Nov. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., to raise funds to support vulnerable, isolated seniors, counsel individuals and families to make positive changes, help individuals with mental illness and support victims of crime and their families, said the organization’s communications person, Myriah McGill.

“This auction is extremely important to Maple Ridge / Pitt Meadows Community Services because as our largest fundraiser of the year, this auction helps provide the funds for much needed supports to the community. Community Services has 29 programs and services that help everyone from babies to seniors,” said McGill. “Last year, Community Services has helped over 17,000 local people in our community and the need for services remains high, especially during these challenging times.”

The “Shop with a Purpose” silent auction has items donated by local businesses and members of the community. There are some impressive things that have been donated by the local businesses, said McGill, such as an electric scooter, autographed Larry Walker memorabilia, two tickets to Abbotsford Canucks Hockey game, etc.

Items will be available for pick up from the Community Services office,200 – 22722 Lougheed Hwy., on Nov. 26, 29 and 30 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

To participate in the auction, people can visit: https://Trellis.org/shop_with_a_purpose_2021.

