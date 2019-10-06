Members of the 1st Yennadon Scouts picked up a cheque for $2,124, their share of ticket sales for the Rotary Duck Race. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows groups awarded money from Rotary Duck Race

Cheques were handed out during dinner at Meadow Gardens Golf Club

The Haney Neptunes were the big winners at the Rotary Duck Race cheque presentation evening last Wednesday.

The local swimming club sold the most tickets for the popular annual fundraiser receiving a cheque for $9,000. They sold 10,000 tickets and received 90 per cent of the profits from the sales.

More than 100 people attended the dinner at Meadow Gardens Golf Course.

Bonnie Telep, with the Haney Rotary Club, was amazed that the Neptunes along with the other local swimming club, the Haney Sea Horse who sold 800 tickets, were able to sell that amount given the fact that currently there is no pool in Maple Ridge for them to practise at.

However, said Telep, there were a variety of organizations that benefited from the proceeds of the race including sports groups, seniors groups, 4H clubs and the local SPCA.

“And they are all getting a good amount of money that you just wouldn’t be able to get selling hot dogs at Safeway,” said Telep.

The Meadow Ridge Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Haney have handed out $676,000 over the nine years the duck race has been taking place.

Telep noted that next year will be the 10th anniversary of the race and she says they will be planning something special.

 

