Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows ham radio enthusiasts heading to North Van

Amateur radio lovers are meeting on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver this weekend. (Maple Ridge Amateur Radio Club/Special to The News)

Amateur radio enthusiasts will be setting up on Mount Seymour this weekend to contact as many ham radio operators as possible across the globe.

The Amateur Radio Field Day is an annual event across the United States and Canada where operators go to remote locations for 24 hours to practise their skills in the event of an emergency or disaster.

It is also an informal contest where operators try to contact as many other stations as possible and learn how to operate their gear in less optimal situations.

Online the event is described as an “excellent opportunity to demonstrate Amateur Radio to the organizations that Amateur Radio might serve in an emergency, as well as the general public.”

Clubs from Burnaby, New Westminster, and Coquitlam will be participating.

Pitt Meadows resident Wayne Galaugher, past president and current member of the Coquitlam Amateur Radio Club will be participating as well, and explained that operators will be setting up with their antennas on towers propped up by trucks or wires will be shot into the trees. Tents, he said will be set up and people will be on air talking with others from around the world.

“It’s really a radio fair, if you like. Kind of like a midway,” he said.

According to the Coquitlam club, amateur radio skills are also used to help with events such as marathons and bike-a-thons; fund-raisers such as walk- a-thons; celebrations such as parades; and exhibits at fairs, malls and museums

There are about 100 members of the club, he advised, about a dozen from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

He has been a member of the club since 1995 and enjoys the camaraderie and the mixture of people he meets from all walks of life.

And, he added, their club station is one of the very best in the Pacific north west with antennas located on the Riverview property in Coquitlam.

Amateur Radio Field Day runs from Saturday, June 25, starting at 11 a.m. through to 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 26 on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver.

The event will be taking place just off of Mt. Seymour Road by Enquist Lodge.

For more information about the club go to ve7scc.org.

