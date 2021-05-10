Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services’ Better at Home Program is now offering a grocery delivery program for seniors. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services’ Better at Home Program is now offering a grocery delivery program for seniors. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows organization now delivering groceries for seniors

Community Services’ Better at Home Program filling in the gaps of Thrifty Foods Sendial program

Seniors who depend on the Thrifty’s Sendial service can now get their groceries through Community Services.

With the forthcoming closure of the grocery store at the end of the month, the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services’ Better at Home Program has stepped up to fill in the gaps of the grocery delivery program.

Every week, as part of the Thrifty Foods’ Sendial service, a volunteer would make a call to each senior and take their grocery order. The orders would be filed into the store’s computer system and the next set of volunteers would do the shopping. Then Thrifty’s would deliver the groceries.

The last day of deliveries took place on Wednesday, April 28.

Thrifty’s in Haney Place Mall is set to close for good at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 29. The media department from Sobeys, the parent company for Thrifty Foods, made the announcement of the store’s permanent closure on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Ten seniors were supported with their groceries through the Sendial program, said Joanne Leginus, with Community Services.

READ MORE: Thrifty Foods in Maple Ridge to close

“When they heard about Thrifty’s closure, they were very stressed and worried that they would no longer receive their weekly groceries,” she said.

Adding, these seniors have already been under a great deal of stress, in addition to being isolated due to the pandemic.

“The thought of not getting their weekly groceries delivered elevated their stress,” she said.

Staff at Community Services has already contacted the seniors and registered them for their weekly grocery needs.

They had to help each senior get an account set up with another local grocery store, which involved creating an email address for them and registering them online for this service.

READ MORE: SmartCentres looking to replace Maple Ridge Thrifty Foods

Three new volunteers were recruited for the Better at Home program who will input the weekly grocery orders into the online system.

And, said Leginus, they are the same volunteers who took their orders at Thrifty’s.

The Better at Home volunteer drivers will then deliver the groceries to these seniors.

“A huge thank you goes out to our volunteers who, without their dedication and commitment, we would not be able to do all of this great work for seniors in our community,” said Leginus.

The Better at Home program is funded by the Ministry of Health and managed through the United Way of the Lower Mainland.

For more information go to comservice.bc.ca or call 604-467-6911, ext. 1206.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Groceriesmaple ridgeSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Daykin discovers beauty of dogwoods

Just Posted

A cyclist was struck on Lougheed Highway at 209 Street on Monday afternoon. (Neil Corbett - The News)
Cyclist injured after collision with car on Lougheed Highway

Police, fire and ambulance respond to call in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services’ Better at Home Program is now offering a grocery delivery program for seniors. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows organization now delivering groceries for seniors

Community Services’ Better at Home Program filling in the gaps of Thrifty Foods Sendial program

Police have southbound lanes blocked along 227 Street at Dewdney Trunk Road. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
VIDEO: 1 person in custody after Maple Ridge crash; witnesses describe possible road rage

Witnesses describe collision as a road-rage incident

An acro performance as part of the Greg Moore Youth Centre’s talent show video. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge’s talented youth featured in Youth Week video

BC Youth Week marked by Greg Moore Youth Centre

Osprey Village round-about is being worked on at a popular Pitt Meadows intersection, drawing the ire of one local resident. (Kerwin Maude/Special to The News)
LETTER: Osprey round-about redo a waste of dollars?

Pitt Meadows resident critical of council for spending taxpayer money on beautification

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks drew a large crowd to the Abbotsford Centre in 2019. Canucks management hopes the crowds return for the planned AHL team this fall, and early returns are positive. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Canucks: ‘Incredible’ early interest for Abbotsford AHL tickets

Team has had a strong response to both e-mail information and priority ticket lists

The B.C. legislature went from 85 seats to 87 before the 2017 election, causing a reorganization with curved rows and new desks squeezed in at the back. The next electoral boundary review could see another six seats added. (Black Press files)
B.C. election law could add six seats, remove rural protection

North, Kootenays could lose seats as cities gain more

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of an Indigenous woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Nuu-chah-nulth woman recovering from gunshot wounds in weekend incident near Ucluelet

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

(Doris Mah/Facebook)
Rallies against anti-Asian racism to mark national day of action, virtually and in-person

Doris Mah wants all levels of government to take action

Dr. Victoria Lee, CEO of Fraser Health, hosts an update on efforts to contain B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission in Surrey and the Fraser Valley and protect hospitals in the Lower Mainland, May 6, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, 20 more people die

Deaths include two people in their 40s, two in their 50s

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Suspected bird strike on Snowbirds plane during training in B.C.

Pilot followed protocols and landed the aircraft on the ground without any problems

Most Read