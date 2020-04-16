Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows: Sharing our hopes and dreams with others

PHOTOS: Thank you to the readers participating in the Hope For… initiative

There have been some great pictures already sent in of people making, hanging, and displaying their Hope For… posters (copies found inside Thursday’s paper).

Thanks to all who have already taken part, said The News publisher Lisa Craik.

We’re asking residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to tell us who or what they’re hoping for during these challenging times.

“We’re all in need of hope right now,” she said. “We all need hope that this is going to go away and that we are going to come through this and support each other along the way.”

RELATED STORY: MAPLE RIDGE AND PITT MEADOWS PLEASE SHARE – Hope for…

Please make sure to take a picture of you or your family filling in, holding or hanging your sign in your window.

Then email that photograph to us so we can share your sentiment with the world.

Send your Hope For… photo via email to contests@mapleridgenews.com, or share on The News Facebook page.

.

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Just Posted

Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows: Sharing our hopes and dreams with others

PHOTOS: Thank you to the readers participating in the Hope For… initiative

LETTER: BC SPCA grateful to news media

In a letter to The News, Lorie Chortyk says thanks for bringing the news during challenging times

Maple Ridge backs call for emergency funding for TransLink

Transportation system needed for essential workers in the COVID-19 crisis

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

IN IT TOGETHER: Naming emotions help free people from those feelings

Maple Ridge mom offers series of wellness columns aimed at helping navigate through COVID-19

We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

We want to tell uplifting stories you’ve seen in your community during the pandemic

B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575

Maple Ridge hospital, Cranbrook care home have outbreaks

Delta mayor asks B.C. government to support local media

“Without local media our democratic institutions will be severely weakened,” Harvie says in letter to Horgan

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

Preliminary talks underway for ‘potentially’ reopening schools, pending OK from B.C.’s top doc

Premier John Horgan said it depends on how COVID-19 progresses in the coming weeks

VIDEO: Trio of Chilliwack boys ready to shave dad’s head for charity

The Sgouraditis family has found a creative way to help local organization that feeds students

Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Black Press asks readers across B.C. to be patient as carriers are asked not to touch surfaces

Most Read