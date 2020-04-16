Maple Ridge & Pitt Meadows: Sharing our hopes and dreams with others

PHOTOS: Thank you to the readers participating in the Hope For… initiative

There have been some great pictures already sent in of people making, hanging, and displaying their Hope For… posters (copies found inside Thursday’s paper).

Thanks to all who have already taken part, said The News publisher Lisa Craik.

We’re asking residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to tell us who or what they’re hoping for during these challenging times.

“We’re all in need of hope right now,” she said. “We all need hope that this is going to go away and that we are going to come through this and support each other along the way.”

RELATED STORY: MAPLE RIDGE AND PITT MEADOWS PLEASE SHARE – Hope for…

Please make sure to take a picture of you or your family filling in, holding or hanging your sign in your window.

Then email that photograph to us so we can share your sentiment with the world.

Send your Hope For… photo via email to contests@mapleridgenews.com, or share on The News Facebook page.

.

• If there is more to this story, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus