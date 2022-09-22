Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Terry Fox Run raises more than $17,000

There were 158 donors this year who raised $17,025 in online donations. (The News files)

Thousands were raised at the 42nd annual Terry Fox Run this year despite the fact that the 42nd annual event had to be held virtually – again – due to the lack of an organizing team.

So far $17,025 has been raised online by 158 donors, beating the goal by $4,000. And that total is likely to rise as the remaining pledge sheets and off-line donations are returned to the Terry Fox Foundation.

“The response has been incredible. Even virtually, everyone stepped up and supported the cause,” said the director of community development for B.C. and Yukon with the Terry Fox Foundation, Jack Basterfield.

Money raised from Terry Fox Runs across the country will go towards funding cancer research in the hopes of one day finding a cure .

Last year the run raised a total of $14,184.37, including pledges, merchandise, and online purchases.

In 2020, $14,205 was raised online before the final tally of $19,390 was announced. And, in 2019 – the year before the COVID-19 pandemic – 273 participants raised $16,555.14.

Cathy Zaste raised the most money locally with $5,450 and TEAM SETO raised the most out of the local run teams raising $2,323.

Basterfield is hoping to have an organizing committee together for next years run and to hold an in-person event.

Ali Wakeling, who organized the run for the past six years, stepped down earlier this year.

There are already people stepping up to the plate, Basterfield noted.

This week he is already reaching out to organizers across the province for next years run.

Basterfield would like to have a committee in place by April for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“Usually the earlier the better, it just gives more lead time into the run for the organizers,” he said.

School runs are set to take place Friday, Sept. 23 across the country. However, the foundation said they are welcome to hold their event on any day that works for them.

SD42 schools are already raising money. To support a school go to tffschools.crowdchange.net/Join.

