Maple Ridge poetry contest on theme ‘Celebrate Together’

Celebrate together is the theme of a Canada Day Poetry Contest that is being put on by the Maple Ridge Public Library.

Children from kindergarten to Grade 12 who live or attend school in Maple Ridge are welcome to enter the contest.

Only original works may be submitted, and only one entry per student.

There are three different categories to enter: kindergarten to Grade 3; Grades 4-7; Grades 8-12.

Those in kindergarten to Grace 3 can enter a short poem with an optional illustration. For those in Grades 4-12 they can enter a poem or free verse from seven to 30 lines long.

The poems must be written on one side of an 8.5 x 11 sheet of paper and submitted with an entry form to the Maple Ridge Public Library no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, June 24.

Winners will receive a $50 Black Bond Books gift card and a certificate at the July 1 Canada Day Ceremony at Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge.

For an entry form go to facebook.com/FVRLMapleRidgePublicLib/photos/pcb.3182331162036852/3182331085370193.

