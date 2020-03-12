Meadowridge School offers classes from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 12. (Meadowridge.bc.ca photo)

Maple Ridge private school names new headmaster

Scott Banack will take over for Hugh Burke at Meadowridge School in July 2021

A change in leadership is in the cards for Meadowridge School.

Current deputy head of school, Scott Banack will take over for headmaster, Hugh Burke in July 2021.

Burke is retiring after a 21-year tenure with the private school.

“As his retirement draws near, our community will take the opportunity to thank and recognize him for his significant contributions and leadership,” said Lance Leger, board chair for the Meadowridge School board of governors.

“He leaves our school in excellent condition as we welcome a new head.”

READ MORE: Meadowridge School adds nine new classrooms

Leger said the search was ongoing for several years in anticipation of Burke’s retirement.

“We sought an exceptional candidate with global background and deep, successful Canadian experience,” he said. “Importantly, we sought demonstrated success, vision, and a head committed to the idea of the school as a community that shares values, engages with compassion and care, and continually insists upon excellent outcomes for students and families.”

Candidates from all over the province, country, and even internationally were considered for the role, but in the end, they opted for someone from within.

Banack has taught multiple grades, held leadership positions in four countries, and holds a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and School Improvement from the University of Alberta.

READ MORE: Meadowridge students unleash their robotic talents

The new head has been with Meadowridge for 10 years, his wife is also a teacher at the school, and their kids attend as well.

“His family made a real commitment to our community when they moved close to the school, and as they became more and more involved with the Maple Ridge community,” Leger said.

“Mr. Banack brought all of the background that we sought, and also something more: a passion for our school, a commitment to our families, and a sense of belonging to our community.

“Sometimes, exploring all the options makes us appreciate what we already have; and that is what we found with Mr. Banack: the best was already here.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

Maple Ridge private school names new headmaster

Scott Banack will take over for Hugh Burke at Meadowridge School in July 2021

Finance minister says outbreak is going to hurt

COVID-19 will have impact, James says at Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge Chamber of Commerce

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

All regular programming to continue at the ACT in Maple Ridge

Facility staff have elevated cleaning and sanitizing measures

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District reminds parents to be careful this Spring Break amid COVID-19 fears

Health care services may be limited and travel restrictions put in place suddenly, warns the district

B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

People who leave for U.S. or elsewhere should expect 14-day isolation

Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

Symptoms, prevention, how to get tested and what to do if you get

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

‘I will be back on my feet soon’

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

BC Hockey cancels all provincial championships due to COVID-19 outbreak

In B.C., provincial hockey championships were slated to begin this Sunday, March 15

B.C. child killer has had 20 escorted trips in public: annual hearing

Allan Schoenborn has been held at the hospital since 2010 after being convicted of killing

Connect with your elderly neighbours during COVID-19 crisis

Check in on them, by phone or in person, to ensure their needs are being met

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Most Read