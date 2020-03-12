Maple Ridge private school names new headmaster

Scott Banack will take over for Hugh Burke at Meadowridge School in July 2021

A change in leadership is in the cards for Meadowridge School.

Current deputy head of school, Scott Banack will take over for headmaster, Hugh Burke in July 2021.

Burke is retiring after a 21-year tenure with the private school.

“As his retirement draws near, our community will take the opportunity to thank and recognize him for his significant contributions and leadership,” said Lance Leger, board chair for the Meadowridge School board of governors.

“He leaves our school in excellent condition as we welcome a new head.”

READ MORE: Meadowridge School adds nine new classrooms

Leger said the search was ongoing for several years in anticipation of Burke’s retirement.

“We sought an exceptional candidate with global background and deep, successful Canadian experience,” he said. “Importantly, we sought demonstrated success, vision, and a head committed to the idea of the school as a community that shares values, engages with compassion and care, and continually insists upon excellent outcomes for students and families.”

Candidates from all over the province, country, and even internationally were considered for the role, but in the end, they opted for someone from within.

Banack has taught multiple grades, held leadership positions in four countries, and holds a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and School Improvement from the University of Alberta.

READ MORE: Meadowridge students unleash their robotic talents

The new head has been with Meadowridge for 10 years, his wife is also a teacher at the school, and their kids attend as well.

“His family made a real commitment to our community when they moved close to the school, and as they became more and more involved with the Maple Ridge community,” Leger said.

“Mr. Banack brought all of the background that we sought, and also something more: a passion for our school, a commitment to our families, and a sense of belonging to our community.

“Sometimes, exploring all the options makes us appreciate what we already have; and that is what we found with Mr. Banack: the best was already here.”



ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Education