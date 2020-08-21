Maple Ridge soccer player Sven Habermann was diagnosed with a non curable cancer, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, in August of 2019. (GoFundMe/Special to the Maple Ridge News)

Maple Ridge rallies behind former Olympian diagnosed with aggressive cancer

Sven Habermann has battled Mantle Cell Lymphoma since August of 2019

One year ago, Maple Ridge resident Sven Habermann was diagnosed with a non curable cancer, Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

After a bone marrow biopsy, CT scan, and multiple other tests, it was determined to be stage 4 cancer, which had spread to most of his Lymph nodes, spleen, GI track, colon, and bowels.

Now, Maple Ridge residents are rallying to help care for Habermann with a GoFundMe campaign, as he undergoes further treatment – depriving him of work and a steady income.

Launched by Alan Errington, funds raised would go to all expenses that Habermann has incurred until he is able to return to work in January.

“Sven has not been able to work since October of last year,” Errington writes in the GoFundMe campaign. “Unfortunately being self employed he did not qualify for any insurance. He has been informed by his transplant team that he can not go back to work until January 2021 because of a weakened immune system.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge cyclist fundraises all the way to hospital for cancer surgery

Habermann is a former Canadian national soccer team goalkeeper, who was a member of the team that competed at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California.

Two years later he was on the Canadian roster at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, a member of Canadian Soccer League team’s the Calgary Kickers and Vancouver 86ers.

Habermann appeared on an episode of Dragon’s Den, successfully pitching a prototype pepper-spray delivery and self-defense system.

He has achieved complete remission, though Errington pointed out that the cancer will not got away forever, adding that Habermann is recovering well, but desperately needs assistance.

“He will receive IV infusions every three months for two years of a drug called Retuximab,” Errington explained. ” The median overall survival rate after this treatment is five years, although some patients have achieved a 15 to 20 year extended life span.“

People can visit https://www.gofundme.com for more information on the campaign.

$12,445 has been raised in the past 24 hours, with a goal currently set at $30,000.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

maple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge cyclist fundraises all the way to hospital for cancer surgery
Next story
PHOTOS: Waterfront cleanup aims to remove ‘yuckies’ from South Surrey beach

Just Posted

Two men in hospital after ‘aggravated assault’ in Port Kells

Police still investigating if any weapons were involved in the incident on the Surrey/Langley border

Maple Ridge rallies behind former Olympian diagnosed with aggressive cancer

Sven Habermann has battled Mantle Cell Lymphoma since August of 2019

RCMP looking for witnesses to Pitt Meadows car crash

Mounties want anyone who saw collision on 19700 block of Old Dewdney Trunk Aug 19 to come forward

VIDEO: Pitt Meadows piano prodigy memorizes Pi

Lucas Yao, 5, has memorized the mathematical constant to 500 places, and has played at Carnegie Hall

Green Party will need candidates in both Maple Ridge ridings

Election ‘doesn’t seem like a wise idea in the middle of a pandemic’ says Pope

B.C.’s community COVID-19 spread continues with 90 new cases

Hospitalization rate remains low as younger people infected

‘He needs to be home’: B.C. man buried in an unmarked Trail grave without his family’s consent

Tyler Whaley’s family weren’t notified after he died of an overdose in July

Toronto Blue Jays award $117,000 to revitalize B.C. ballpark

Nelson was the only B.C. community to receive the grant

PHOTOS: Waterfront cleanup aims to remove ‘yuckies’ from South Surrey beach

Volunteers find discarded cigarette butts, beach toys, bottle caps and more

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

‘Save the PNE!’: CEO, labour union call on new feds to offer COVID relief

The PNE is Canada’s only national fair that’s ineligble for federal funds

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

Township of Langley firefighters put out house fire in Walnut Grove neighbourhood Thursday night

Witness on scene said heavy smoke and flames came from the garage of a two-storey house

Most Read