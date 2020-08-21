Maple Ridge rallies behind former Olympian diagnosed with aggressive cancer

Maple Ridge soccer player Sven Habermann was diagnosed with a non curable cancer, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, in August of 2019. (GoFundMe/Special to the Maple Ridge News)

One year ago, Maple Ridge resident Sven Habermann was diagnosed with a non curable cancer, Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

After a bone marrow biopsy, CT scan, and multiple other tests, it was determined to be stage 4 cancer, which had spread to most of his Lymph nodes, spleen, GI track, colon, and bowels.

Now, Maple Ridge residents are rallying to help care for Habermann with a GoFundMe campaign, as he undergoes further treatment – depriving him of work and a steady income.

Launched by Alan Errington, funds raised would go to all expenses that Habermann has incurred until he is able to return to work in January.

“Sven has not been able to work since October of last year,” Errington writes in the GoFundMe campaign. “Unfortunately being self employed he did not qualify for any insurance. He has been informed by his transplant team that he can not go back to work until January 2021 because of a weakened immune system.”

Habermann is a former Canadian national soccer team goalkeeper, who was a member of the team that competed at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California.

Two years later he was on the Canadian roster at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, a member of Canadian Soccer League team’s the Calgary Kickers and Vancouver 86ers.

Habermann appeared on an episode of Dragon’s Den, successfully pitching a prototype pepper-spray delivery and self-defense system.

He has achieved complete remission, though Errington pointed out that the cancer will not got away forever, adding that Habermann is recovering well, but desperately needs assistance.

“He will receive IV infusions every three months for two years of a drug called Retuximab,” Errington explained. ” The median overall survival rate after this treatment is five years, although some patients have achieved a 15 to 20 year extended life span.“

People can visit https://www.gofundme.com for more information on the campaign.

$12,445 has been raised in the past 24 hours, with a goal currently set at $30,000.

