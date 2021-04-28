Maple Ridge recovery group wants special Mother’s Day for its members

Frances Stone is the president and founder of Mother’s Recovery Society. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge non-profit is fundraising to make next week’s Mother’s Day special for its members.

Mother’s Recovery Society has 1,500 people across Canada who are a part of its Facebook Group, and its president/ founder Frances Stone wants to see them get the support they need.

With Mother’s Day approaching quickly, the group plans on holding a virtual event on the Saturday, May 8.

Stone says participants can expect ‘Mommy and Me’ yoga, trivia, as well as prizes and giveaways as part of the get-together.

Members of the group have also donated some services.

“One woman is an awesome baker, so she will be making a cake for somebody,” she said.

“We’re all pitching in. It’s something we believe in strongly.”

Stone said on a day like Mother’s Day, which can be triggering for people in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, she wants to make sure the members feel valued.

“We want them to feel supported, and encouraged on their individual path of motherhood,” she said.

Some members might be single parents, some might be married, and some of them might not have custody of their children, Stone points out.

“Regardless of where they are at in their motherhood journey, we want to provide them with hope for tomorrow,” she said.

“So they can strive to stay on their path of recovery.”

An ideal of motherhood is present in our society, which can make those struggling to keep their head above water get down on themselves.

“It comes down to perfectionism,” Stone said.

“There isn’t a one size fits all for motherhood, and thinking there is, is a big part of why mothers in my community struggle with addiction.

“It’s seeking that release for not being the mother they want to be.

“What we want to do is support them in being the best mother they can be for their family.”

A GoFundMe for the Mother’s Day event can be found at: https://gofund.me/509e35f8

The group’s Facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/mothersrecoverysociety

The group also produces a podcast where mother’s share their recovery stories: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/mothers-recovery-society-podcast/id1554396483

