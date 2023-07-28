The B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship recognizes exceptional citizens across the province. (Special to The News)

The B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship recognizes exceptional citizens across the province. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge resident on reviewing committee for one of B.C.’s highest honours

Linda Alice King will be one of six people reviewing nominees for the B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship

A Maple Ridge resident will be reviewing nominations for a provincial award recognizing exceptional citizens across the province who help their community without any expectation of a reward.

Linda Alice King is one of six people on an independent selection committee for the B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship, including the Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Sport Lana Popham.

The committee has been selected through a public process and appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in Council (Cabinet), and their job is to review all the nominations for the medal, making recommendations on who should receive the medal.

Hundreds of nominations are made every year by people in communities across B.C..

The medal is second only to receiving the Order of British Columbia, which recognizes people in the province who have excelled in any field benefiting the people in the province.

Recipients of the medal will also receive: a miniature replica of the medal; a circular lapel pin with the B.C. shield of arms; a certificate signed by the Lieutenant Governor and the Premier; and a personalized framed letter signed by the Premier. They are also entitled to use the post-nominal letters M.G.C..

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows resident among 2021 Medal of Good Citizenship recipients

RELATED: Maple Ridge principal receives provincial award for helping others

Submissions must include a signed nomination form, a description of the nominee’s achievement, and two signed letters of support.

There were 15 recipients of the medal in 2022.

Nominations are accepted throughout the year on an on-going basis. Current or former long-term residents of the province are eligible for the award, in addition to youth aged 15-25 and posthumous nominees are also welcomed.

To submit a nomination form or learn how to submit a nomination form go to: www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british-columbia/honours-and-awards/medal-good-citizenship/submitting-nomination.

For more information email: bchonoursandawards@gov.bc.ca or phone 250-387-1616.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pirate Pak Day back at White Spot Maple Ridge

Just Posted

The B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship recognizes exceptional citizens across the province. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge resident on reviewing committee for one of B.C.’s highest honours

Pirate Pak Day takes place on Wednesday, August 16. (White Spot/Special to The News)
Pirate Pak Day back at White Spot Maple Ridge

Carl Tryon was one of the more than a dozen youths that participated in the July 26 Foundry Ridge Meadows trip to WildPlay in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Foundry Ridge Meadows plans free outdoor summer excursions for youth

A woman was rescued below the Lower Falls on Wednesday, July 26. (The News files)
Person air lifted to hospital after going over the falls in Maple Ridge park