Maple Ridge resident on reviewing committee for one of B.C.’s highest honours

Linda Alice King will be one of six people reviewing nominees for the B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship

The B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship recognizes exceptional citizens across the province. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge resident will be reviewing nominations for a provincial award recognizing exceptional citizens across the province who help their community without any expectation of a reward.

Linda Alice King is one of six people on an independent selection committee for the B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship, including the Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Sport Lana Popham.

The committee has been selected through a public process and appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in Council (Cabinet), and their job is to review all the nominations for the medal, making recommendations on who should receive the medal.

Hundreds of nominations are made every year by people in communities across B.C..

The medal is second only to receiving the Order of British Columbia, which recognizes people in the province who have excelled in any field benefiting the people in the province.

Recipients of the medal will also receive: a miniature replica of the medal; a circular lapel pin with the B.C. shield of arms; a certificate signed by the Lieutenant Governor and the Premier; and a personalized framed letter signed by the Premier. They are also entitled to use the post-nominal letters M.G.C..

Submissions must include a signed nomination form, a description of the nominee’s achievement, and two signed letters of support.

There were 15 recipients of the medal in 2022.

Nominations are accepted throughout the year on an on-going basis. Current or former long-term residents of the province are eligible for the award, in addition to youth aged 15-25 and posthumous nominees are also welcomed.

To submit a nomination form or learn how to submit a nomination form go to: www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/celebrating-british-columbia/honours-and-awards/medal-good-citizenship/submitting-nomination.

For more information email: bchonoursandawards@gov.bc.ca or phone 250-387-1616.

