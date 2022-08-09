Lesley Shebib, right, was the winner of the Rotary Duck Race. (Special to The News)

Lesley Shebib, right, was the winner of the Rotary Duck Race. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge resident still pinching herself after winning Rotary Duck Race

Winners were drawn Sunday, Aug. 7

A Maple Ridge resident is the winner of the Rotary Duck Race.

Lesley Shebib learned that she took home the top prize of $15,000 cash after her name was drawn on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Shebib was hanging out with her partner when she received a call, that Shebib thought at first could be a scam.

However, the call was from Ineke Boekhorst with the Rotary Club of Meadow Ridge to tell her that she had won.

“She was so earnest, and so sincere, and so lovely and excited for me that it didn’t take me very long to realize that it was for real,” said Shebib, adding that she is still pinching herself.

Shebib bought her ticket the day of the draw, after seeing an online post the previous day saying the Otter 4-H Llama Club needed the support. So, to be a good community member, she supported them by purchasing a five pack of tickets and a package for the 50/50 draw.

Shebib and her partner are planning to donate some of the money back to the local Rotary Clubs and then give a bit to her and her partner’s, combined, six grown children, and then put a bit away for a holiday next spring.

Other winners are:

Danielle Baudais of Maple Ridge won $4,000 and the winner of the 50/50, $3,637.50 was Tina Collinson, also of Maple Ridge.

Josh Carriss of Pitt Meadows won a $1,000 shopping spree at Mark’s in Maple Ridge plus an additional $1,000 cash.

Howard Verrico of Maple Ridge took home a queen sized Beautyrest Mattress valued at $2,000 courtesy of Fuller Watson BrandSource Home Furnishings.

Karline Neumann of Maple Ridge won 10 rounds of golf plus the use of five golf carts at Meadow Gardens Golf Club.

And Monique Bakker of Maple Ridge won a Samsung 65 inch 4K Smart TV from Haney Appliance and Sound.

Various local organizations sold tickets for the draw and were able to keep 80 per cent of their ticket sales.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, rubber ducks were unleashed on the South Alouette River at Maple Ridge Park.

Organizers are hopeful to have the ducks back in the water, again, next year.

Cash prizes are being awarded Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Meadow Gardens Golf Club.

