Maple Ridge resident wears polka dot outfit to spread some joy and inspire

Lynell Adams is encouraging people to donate to Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation’s virtual Fund Run

Maple Ridge resident Lynell Adams is unmistakable in her bright outfits, a positivity-spreading hobby that she is putting to good use this weekend.

Dressed in polka dots, flowers, and carrying and matching umbrella, she’ll be cheering people on for the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation’s Fund Run on Sunday.

Adams had volunteered for the annual Fund Run on numerous occasions before, usually collecting waste or at inspiring at the refreshment station.

Though the 2020 event has gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams will still be cheering people on and urging them to make a donation.

“The costume is eye catching and it makes your eyeballs pop out as you see spots,” Adams told The News.

She said her colourful attire all began with kettle drive volunteering; Adams started dawning bright outfits to get people’s attention.

Her accompanying original songs – specifically “The Duck Song”–has led her to places like Stratford, England, where she performed the tune in a duck outfit for a rubber duck race.

READ MORE: LETTER: Hats help Maple Ridge woman spread joy

This year she is decked out in polka dots from head to toe, belting out a COVID-19 inspired tune, “Wash Your Hands,” to not only help people during the pandemic, but spread cheer and motivation.

She advised people to watch for a subsequent video of her performance or keep an eye out for her in person at the Ridge Meadows Track on Sunday.

More information and donations can be made at http://www.rmhfoundation.com/helping/events.

Coronavirusmaple ridge

Most Read