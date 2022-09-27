Maple Ridge residents can vote on desired facilities and activities for master plan

The City of Maple Ridge is inviting residents to take part in the Community Check-In Survey. (City of Maple Ridge/Facebook)

Residents of Maple Ridge have rated their top five indoor activities and desired facilities in the city.

So far result have shown that those who live in Maple Ridge want to see more: natural surface trails; indoor aquatics facilities; barbecue and picnic areas or park shelters; campgrounds; and indoor multi-use facilities.

Top five indoor activities are: drop-in swimming; fitness and weight training at a gym; library activities; fitness classes; and swimming lessons.

The city would like to hear from more people. To participate take the short Community Check-In Survey by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 29, and feedback will be considered in the development of the city’s Parks, Recreation, Culture Master Plan’s first draft.

Plus the city is also giving away a $200 gift certificate to a local business as chosen by the winner or on a pre-paid Visa card.

For more information about the master plan go to mapleridge.ca/DocumentCenter/View/30829 or email prc@mapleridge.ca.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge city hall begins new parks and rec planning process

RELATED: PRC Master Plan draft ready for input in Pitt Meadows

maple ridge