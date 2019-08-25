Darren Gosselin strikes a pose for Michelle Gosselin. (Craig Hodge photography)

Maple Ridge residents flock to fair

The Pacific National Exhibition runs until Sept. 2

Maple Ridge residents big and small have flocked to the Pacific National Exhibition.

Jaxon Morgan, 4, poses inside the mouth of a T-Rex during his visit to the PNE Fair’s Dinosaur Stomp. The exhibit features 15 spectacular dino’s that roamed the Earth during the Jurassic and Cretaceous Periods, open 11 a.m to 11 p.m. daily.

RELATED: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows folks take in rides at PNE

Ella Anderson lets the good times roll during Blue’s Dance Party at the PNE Fair. The interactive multimedia bash is fun for the whole family, held daily from 12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:15p.m. at BCAA ToonCity.

Joe Pasqualotto, along with his daughter Taliah, 4, and wife Angela enjoy a ride on the roller coaster during their visit to the PNE Fair’s Snap Happy exhibit. The massive pop-up pavilion is what social media dreams are made of, open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Read: PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk dies days before 2019 fair opens

Darren Gosselin strikes a pose for Michelle Gosselin, bracing for impact in a bumper car during their visit to the PNE Fair’s Snap Happy exhibit. The massive pop-up pavilion is what social media dreams are made of, open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Photography by Craig Hodge.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Ella Anderson. (Craig Hodge photography)

Ella Anderson. (Craig Hodge photography)

Jaxon Morgan, 4. (Craig Hodge photography)

Previous story
MacDuff’s Call: Many reasons why prime minister should apologize

Just Posted

Maple Ridge residents flock to fair

The Pacific National Exhibition runs until Sept. 2

Protest to take place at women’s prison in Maple Ridge for incarcerated Emily Carr professor

Rita Wong arrested at Trans Mountain Pipeline protest

MacDuff’s Call: Many reasons why prime minister should apologize

And if he can’t, then he should resign

Junior hockey back, as Flames host exhibition

Ice Hawks visit Maple Ridge on Aug. 23

Resident asks Maple Ridge council to skip UBCM reception

Doesn’t want politicians to attend China-sponsored event

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. VIEWS: Pipelines set to roll as federal politicians posture

Projects to drive B.C., Canadian economy in years ahead

B.C. Lions fall to 1-9 after 13-10 loss to Ticats

Lowly Leos have dropped six straight CFL contests

VIDEO: B.C. woman meets biological mother, 38 years later

Mother never gave up hope of finding daughter, despite all the obstacles

B.C. man who died after rescuing swimmer was known for helping others

Shaun Nugent described as a dad, a coach, a hero and ‘stand-up guy’ at celebration of life

B.C. RCMP plane chases fleeing helicopter as part of major cross-border drug bust

The helicopter eventually landed at a rural property near Chilliwack

Border crossings across Lower Mainland seeing lengthy delays

Sumas, Peace Arch and Surrey-Blaine border crossings seeing long wait times

Thousands cycle to conquer cancer

The 11th annual Ride to Conquer Cancer took place Saturday morning, Aug. 24 in Surrey, B.C.

PHOTOS: Brazil military begins operations to fight Amazon fires

Amazon fires have become a global issue, escalating tensions between Brazil and European countries

Most Read