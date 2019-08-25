Maple Ridge residents flock to fair

Maple Ridge residents big and small have flocked to the Pacific National Exhibition.

Jaxon Morgan, 4, poses inside the mouth of a T-Rex during his visit to the PNE Fair’s Dinosaur Stomp. The exhibit features 15 spectacular dino’s that roamed the Earth during the Jurassic and Cretaceous Periods, open 11 a.m to 11 p.m. daily.

RELATED: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows folks take in rides at PNE

Ella Anderson lets the good times roll during Blue’s Dance Party at the PNE Fair. The interactive multimedia bash is fun for the whole family, held daily from 12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:15p.m. at BCAA ToonCity.

Joe Pasqualotto, along with his daughter Taliah, 4, and wife Angela enjoy a ride on the roller coaster during their visit to the PNE Fair’s Snap Happy exhibit. The massive pop-up pavilion is what social media dreams are made of, open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Read: PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk dies days before 2019 fair opens

Darren Gosselin strikes a pose for Michelle Gosselin, bracing for impact in a bumper car during their visit to the PNE Fair’s Snap Happy exhibit. The massive pop-up pavilion is what social media dreams are made of, open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Photography by Craig Hodge.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ella Anderson. (Craig Hodge photography)

Ella Anderson. (Craig Hodge photography)