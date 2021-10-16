Maple Ridge residents invited to participate in vital community conversations

The goal of the Maple Ridge Community Foundation event is to build a better community

The Maple Ridge Community Foundation is inviting the public to join in two free conversations on important community topics.

Vital Conversations are free, virtual learning sessions on topics chosen by local residents.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27 the foundation is hosting Introduction to Katzie History, Culture, and People that will teach people about the local First Nation’s culture and how residents can help bridge the gap through learning, understanding, and respect. The session will be presented by Len Pierre, Coast Salish from Katzie First Nation, an educator, speaker and traditional knowledge keeper

The second session on Wednesday, Nov. 1, is titled Trans Inclusion In Our Communities where the discussion will centre on creating more inclusive spaces for trans and gender diverse family members, friends, students, clients, and colleagues. The importance of language will be discussed along with pronouns, and tips and tricks for creating welcoming and supportive environments. This session is being presented by Ash Lake, a clinical counsellor and youth advocate with PLEA Community Services Society of B.C..

Information about the community foundation, what they do and how people can get involved, will also be discussed.

Both sessions will take place from 7:30-8:30 p.m. and participants must register.

To register go to mrcf.ca/vitalconversations/.

