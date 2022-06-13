Hot Pho Vietnamese Noodle restaurant was named in the top 50 Most Loved list for DoorDash. (Google Maps)

Maple Ridge restaurant makes list of DoorDash 50 best nationwide

Company claims fewer than 1 per cent of DoorDash restaurants made list

A Maple Ridge restaurant has cracked the top 50 list of the Most Loved All-Star Restaurants in Canada put out by the food delivering service DoorDash.

Hot Pho Vietnamese Noodle restaurant, just east of Edge Street along Dewdney Trunk Road, was named on the first annual list by DoorDash.

According to the food delivery company, Hot Pho, along with the other 49 restaurants, are “not only good at their craft, they’re also reliable, top-rated by consumers, and exceptional at operations”.

Fewer than one per cent of DoorDash restaurants qualified to be on the list, the company noted.

“Being Most Loved is not just about serving good food, it’s also about being dependable and delivering a great experience to the end customer,” said Shilpa Arora, general manager of DoorDash Canada.

“These are the restaurants in our local communities that deliver a great meal and always go that extra mile. It’s our honour to celebrate these amazing partners that make DoorDash great and the experience for our shared customers top-notch.”

The Most Loved restaurants will now be identified by a Most Loved All-Star badge on the DoorDash app and will also be found on a dedicated homepage carousel.

