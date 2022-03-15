(KEEPS/Special to The News)

(KEEPS/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge river stewards host open house Sunday

KEEPS offers family program Ravenous Raptors

The Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership (KEEPS) Society is hosting an event this Sunday.

On March 20, from 1-4 p.m. KEEPS next open house, entitled Ravenous Raptors, will take place at the Kanaka Creek Watershed Stewardship Center, located at 11450 256th St.

Admission is free for THE family program, where visitors can learn about birds of prey and the Kanaka Creek watershed’s natural ecosystem, along with ways to become involved in their organization.

KEEPS is a non-profit organization that operates the Bell-Irving Hatchery, and maintains the health of its namesake Kanaka Creek watershed.

KEEPS education coordinator Ross Davies is a wildlife photographer of local renown, and regularly captures images of birds. He recently posted a social media video of a bird that appears to be a dipper catching crayfish.

While not a raptor, it certainly looks to be ravenous.

For more information email info@keeps.org

