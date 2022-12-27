Maple Ridge rivers group needs help with building

ARMS Rivers Heritage Centre is in need of repairs and updates. (ARMS/Special to The News)

The Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) has a major project to restore their base of operations in the coming year.

For over 25 years ARMS has worked out of its Rivers Heritage Centre, but now the building needs major repairs to the roof and updates.

The scope of work has not been assessed yet, but ARMS president Ken Stewart predicts it will easily run into the $50,000 range, and the non-profit salmon conservation group will need to fundraise in order to get it done.

Because the Rivers Heritage Centre is a circular shape, the roof work is more complicated than most, he added.

There may also be damage to the building from water ingress, with the potential for extensive repairs being necessary.

ARMS operates on property owned by BC Corrections, which has operated the Allco Fish Hatchery as an inmate work program since 1979. It is located at 24959 Alouette Rd. While the land is owned by the province, the building is ARMS’ responsibility.

Stewart said the building is used as office space, and there are educational programs for the public run there.

“It will be full during the spring and summer,” he said.

Arms is seeking the assistance of a person with construction or project management experience within the building industry for the work ahead. They will require funds to cover the determined body of work, so fundraising assistance will also be needed.

The group will have a planning committee established before the end of the year, and anyone who can assist is asked to email communications@alouetteriver.org.