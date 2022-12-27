ARMS Rivers Heritage Centre is in need of repairs and updates. (ARMS/Special to The News)

ARMS Rivers Heritage Centre is in need of repairs and updates. (ARMS/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge rivers group needs help with building

The ARMS Rivers Heritage Centre needs repairs, upgrades

The Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) has a major project to restore their base of operations in the coming year.

For over 25 years ARMS has worked out of its Rivers Heritage Centre, but now the building needs major repairs to the roof and updates.

The scope of work has not been assessed yet, but ARMS president Ken Stewart predicts it will easily run into the $50,000 range, and the non-profit salmon conservation group will need to fundraise in order to get it done.

Because the Rivers Heritage Centre is a circular shape, the roof work is more complicated than most, he added.

There may also be damage to the building from water ingress, with the potential for extensive repairs being necessary.

ARMS operates on property owned by BC Corrections, which has operated the Allco Fish Hatchery as an inmate work program since 1979. It is located at 24959 Alouette Rd. While the land is owned by the province, the building is ARMS’ responsibility.

Stewart said the building is used as office space, and there are educational programs for the public run there.

“It will be full during the spring and summer,” he said.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge conservation group supports Katzie in case against Hydro

Arms is seeking the assistance of a person with construction or project management experience within the building industry for the work ahead. They will require funds to cover the determined body of work, so fundraising assistance will also be needed.

The group will have a planning committee established before the end of the year, and anyone who can assist is asked to email communications@alouetteriver.org.

READ ALSO: Salmon return to Maple Ridge rivers in healthy numbers

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conservationmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SHARE: Park in the centre of the city sparkling in the snow

Just Posted

ARMS Rivers Heritage Centre is in need of repairs and updates. (ARMS/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge rivers group needs help with building

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on the evening of Monday, Dec. 26. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
Pedestrian killed in Maple Ridge after Monday evening collision

FILE - Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. The weather agency says localized flooding is possible. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Flooding possible as rainfall warning issued for Maple Ridge, Metro Vancouver

Polly, a female, two-year-old Caucasian shepherd, is up for adoption at the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA. (BC SPCA/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge SPCA needs donations for pet food bank

Pop-up banner image