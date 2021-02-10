Maple Ridge roofing company aids with ailing babes

Gurjit and Navdeep Rai of H&I Roofing in Maple Ridge have donated generously to the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation.

The family – who give to the foundation each year – contributed $10,000 in December of 2020.

It will go towards treating local babies who need a little extra care, said the foundation’s Kate Campbell.

READ MORE: What is a unique way to contribute to Maple Ridge healthcare?

“This generous gift will help us purchase two bilimeters, a biliblanket, and an additional set of phototherapy lights to ensure jaundiced babies needing treatment for high bilirubin counts receive the best care possible,” she said.

“A well-equipped maternity unit is vital to our hospital and our community.”

She added the Rai family have donated more than $150,000 over the years.

charityHospitalsmaple ridge