Maple Ridge roofing company provides shovelling services after snowstorm

The employees of Whonnock Roofing have been clearing snow for people who are elderly or disabled in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Submitted)

While a powdery snowfall can be picturesque and tantalizing for winter sports enthusiasts, it can also create issues for many segments of the population.

For those elderly or disabled, a big drop of snow can create a prison of sorts that can hamper their ability to get out-and-about, as well as provide an added risk of injury.

Clay and Bram Gagnon of Whonnock Roofing in Maple Ridge are doing their part to assist those who have been affected by the snowstorm that coated much of the Lower Mainland late Sunday night, including CountryFest manager Lorraine Bates and Eileen Dwillies, former executive-director of the Haney Farmers Market.

The brothers have a couple of reasons for performing good deeds.

“First of all, we don’t like to have our guys go without working,” Clay Gagnon said. “Most of them are hourly, so if they’re not roofing, they have no money, so we pay them to go around and shovel driveways.

“It helps them by giving them work and it’s also a good thing to do for the community.”

The company receives a lot of requests for help and tries to restrict charitable shovelling to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, with some exceptions.

“We did go to Coquitlam yesterday,” Clay said Tuesday. “We don’t usually do that, but there was a gentleman who was on kidney dialysis who needed help. His nephew called and said, ‘I know it’s far, but can you go there?’ So we decided to help out.’”

Gagnon said being able to provide assistance is rewarding.

“I get more out of it than the person getting their driveway shovelled. If you’ve ever experienced gratitude from somebody else, you know what I’m talking about,” he added.

“It’s contagious. It makes you want to do more.”

Flurries of snow are expected in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows until Friday, according to Environment Canada.

About 10 cm is forecast for overnight Tuesday, with temperatures dropping, with wind chill, to minus-13 C.



