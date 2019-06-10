Maple Ridge Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps celebrates 10 years

354 RCSCC INVINCIBLE received congratulatory letter from the Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan

Dan Ruimy, Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows - Maple Ridge, reads a letter from the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of National Defence, congratulating RCSCC INVINCIBLE on their 10th anniversary. (Contributed)

The Maple Ridge Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps celebrated ten years at their ceremonial review last week. with the occasion of our 10th Annual Ceremonial Review on Saturday June 8th, 2019, held at the Maple Ridge Baptist Church.

The 354 RCSCC INVINCIBLE annual ceremonial review took place at Maple Ridge Baptist Church where the local cadets showcased their skills developed through training over the past year.

Reviewing Officer, Lieutenant Commander Pamela Audley, area elemental advisor for Regional Cadet Support Unit Pacific was in attendance along with Dan Ruimy, Member of Parliament for Pitt Meadows – Maple Ridge.

During the ceremony Ruimy presented a letter from federal National Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan, to the commanding officer of INVINCIBLE, Lieutenant (Navy) Ron Juliusson congratulating INVINCIBLE on their 10th anniversary.

The event featured an inspection of cadets, a march past, drill team demonstration, training displays highlighting sailing, survival, leadership and first aid skills.

Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Caldwell received the Lord Strathcona Trust Fund Medal, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Iverson received the Royal Canadian Legion Medal of Excellence.

Royal Canadian Sea Cadets are a national youth program sponsored by the Canadian Armed Forces in partnership with the Navy League of Canada.

RCSCC INVINCIBLE meets on Wednesday evenings at Maple Ridge Royal Canadian Legion, 12101 224 St., from September to June.

Selected cadets participate in summer training activities at Cadet Summer Training Centers across the country.

There are also opportunities to attend international exchanges, sail on tall ship cruises or on Royal Canadian Navy or Canadian Coast Guard ship deployments, as well as provincial and national competitions for sailing, marksmanship, music, drill, first aid and more.

For more information call 604-910-1856 or email Kevin.Deck@cadets.gc.ca.

Chief Petty Officer Amber Caldwell salutes while reporting to the Reviewing Officer, Lieutenant Commander Pamela Audley, prior to the inspection of Cadets. (Contributed)

Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Amber Caldwell was awarded the Lord Strathcona Trust Fund Medal, presented by Lieutenant Commander Pamela Audley. (Contributed)

Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Iverson receives the Royal Canadian Legion Medal of Excellence from Mr. Peter Kane of the Maple Ridge branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. (Contributed)

Sea Cadets from RCSCC INVINCIBLE wait on parade for the start of their 10th Annual Ceremonial Review. (Contributed)

Sea Cadets from RCSCC INVINCIBLE salute the Reviewing Officer during the march past at their 10th Annual Ceremonial Review held Saturday June 8th. (Contributed)