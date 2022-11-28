Maple Ridge salmon group joins in global campaign

With its GivingTuesday campaign, ARMS is asking for financial support of its conservation efforts. (ARMS Facebook/Special to The News)

The Alouette River Management Society is taking part in a global day.

ARMS is participating in GivingTuesday, a global giving movement that has been driven by individuals, charities, businesses and communities across Canada around the world.

GivingTuesday is promoted as the world’s largest generosity movement, and is considered by many as the opening day of the giving season, said ARMS spokesperson Sophie Sparrow.

On Nov. 29, GivingTuesday Canada will celebrate its 10th anniversary, and the impacts go well beyond charitable donations, she explained. People are asked to embrace the day as an opportunity to raise money for local charities and non-profits, run food and clothing drives, give blood, encourage kindness, help a neighbour, and celebrate generosity.

“This is a time to stand together in unity – to use individual power of generosity to remain connected and do good,” said Sparrow.

The group has a goal of $5,000, and had already raised $3,600 on Nov. 23.

ARMS’ mission is to sustain and enhance the integrity of the Alouette Watershed through advocacy, education, collaboration and stewardship using science-based decisions. ARMS believes GivingTuesday is a great way to further that mission. They asking for the public’s help to support their work.

“I’m so proud to be a part of an organization that makes a difference in this community,” said Sparrow. “This GivingTuesday, we’re asking for your help to support our work. Please consider donating to our campaign. Every little bit helps, and we are so grateful for your support!”

To donate to the Alouette River Management Society visit www.alouetteriver.org and click Donate Now on the home page. If donating isn’t an option for you, they ask you consider becoming a member. Visit www.alouetteriver.org/membership to join others who care about their local rivers, streams and surrounding environment, said Sparrow.

For more information, contact the Alouette River Management Society at sophie@alouetteriver.org or 604-467-6401.

