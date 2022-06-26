Students of the Environmental School in Maple Ridge took part in a native species planting with ARMS. The conservation group is bringing free educational workshops for the public in the coming week. (ARMS/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge salmon group offers free workshops

Alouette River Management Society offers programs in Maple Ridge Park

The Alouette River Management Society has upcoming workshops for people looking for fun activities during the first week of summer break, and those interested in learning about Pacific salmon.

The conservation group invites the public to join them at Maple Ridge Park from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday to Thursday next week for the Alouette Watershed Workshop Series. This free event welcomes all ages to participate in the workshop for just one day, or all four.

It starts on Monday, June 27 with Backyard Biodiversity, and a program about urban streams and the nature around us. June 28 brings Summers with Salmon, June 29 Wonders of Watersheds and June 30 Salmon and Sustainability.

If you have any questions or would like addition information on these free community activities, email Marissa at education@alouetteriver.org.

