Maple Ridge school hosts clothing freecycle event

The Hive Neighbourhood Centre in Maple Ridge is hosing an event as a recycling effort, and to help parents cloth their children.
The Hive, which is located at Eric Langton Elementary, is hosting a Children’s Clothing Freecycle event at the school on Saturday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parents can come and pick up good, used clothing.
Donations of gently used, clean children’s clothing are still needed for the event, and so are the efforts of volunteers.
Donations can be dropped off until May 27 at the school’s front entrance.
Those interested in volunteering should contact Elain Yamamoto by email at hiveneighbourhood@gmail.com.
