Maple Ridge Scout group hosts bottle and clothing drive

Several members of the 1st Laity View Scout Group put together their first bottle and clothing drive after a 20-month hiatus.

The group, which hosts two bottle and clothing drives each year, have had to put their fundraising on hold due to COVID, said Heather Roney, group commissioner.

“With Covid we have not been able to do fundraising so this is the first big fundraiser in 20 months for us!” said Roney.

The group saw a great response from the community to this year’s drive.

“We haven’t gotten a dollar total but we were able to fill 44 mega bins with bottles and we also collected 2065 lbs of clothing as well,” she said.

1st Laity View Scout Group has a more than 40-year history in Maple Ridge, said Roney. The group currently runs three programs for youth from 5 to 25 years old.

The purpose of the drives is to raise money to pay for the group’s expenses such as rent on the church where they meet, and to pay for the cost of the storage locker where they store their camping gear.

“We also raise money to send kids to camp who might not be able to afford it otherwise,” she said, adding that while they have a partial sponsorship with Envision Financial, with costs rising and COVID putting a damper on their fundraising ability, things have been tough.

“We are always looking for help with sponsorship,” added Roney.