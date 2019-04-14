The 1st Laity View Scout Group planted Douglas firs at Whonnock Lake as part of the Scout Trees Day. The group has 70 boys and girls in the program ranging from age 5 to 26. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge Scout group plants hundreds of trees at Whonnock Lake

1st Laity View Scouts planted the trees Saturday morning

Members of the 1st Laity View Scout Group planted hundreds of trees at Whonnock Lake on Saturday to replace those that were lost due to recent storms.

There were 41 scouts plus 25 adults who planted 250 Douglas firs at the park as part of the Scout Trees Day.

Planting took place mostly around the parking lot and near the front of the park as well.

They planted mostly seedlings plus another 40-two foot trees.

The trees were donated to the group by PRT Hybrid Nursery in Pitt Meadows.

Every year the scout group works with the City of Maple Ridge to find a good location to plant.

The event was part of our Scoutrees Day that takes place each spring.

Since 1972 Beaver Scouts, Scouts, Venturer Scouts and Rover Scouts have planted more than 80 million trees across Canada.

Heather Roney with 1st Laity View Scouts says they are looking for volunteers.

“We are constantly turning kids away from our program due to a lack of parent volunteers becoming leaders,” she said.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can contact the group at 1stlaityviewgc@gmail.com.

 

Maple Ridge Scout group plants hundreds of trees at Whonnock Lake

