Maple Ridge Secondary class of ‘73 planning reunion

Tickets available for anyone who still calls neighbourhood “Haney”

The class of 1973 at Maple Ridge Secondary School. (Special to The News)

In 1973 Pierre Trudeau was the Prime Minister of Canada, work began on the construction of the CN Tower, the Montreal Canadians won the Stanley Cup, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police celebrated their 100th anniversary.

And a class also graduated from Maple Ridge Secondary School – 50 years ago.

A reunion is being planned and organizers are hoping that not only MRSS grads and alumni can attend, but anyone who still call the neighbourhood “Haney”.

Now organizers Peggy Sulivan and Donna Hansby (Waddell) are trying to spread the word and are collecting email addresses to invite everyone they can.

Tickets for the event are $100 per person and will include a cash bar, buffet dinner, door prizes, and music.

The deadline to RSVP is Thursday, March 30, and to purchase tickets is Sunday, April 30.

Tickets may still be available after the deadline date, said Sulivan, but that will be based on capacity.

Currently they are forming teams of volunteers to help decorate, to help with the draws and door prizes, and at the check in desk the night of the event.

They are also looking for donations for the door prizes.

The MRSS 50 year reunion will be taking place at 6 p.m., dinner at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, June 24, at Meadow Gardens Gold Club, 19675 Meadow Gardens Way in Pitt Meadows.

Refunds will be issued 90 days ahead of the event date if there is a cancellation.

For more information or to volunteer or donate email 2023reunion@gmail.com or psulivan@shaw.ca or dlhansby@telus.net.

