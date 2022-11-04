Students sorting donations at the 2018 dry grad bottle drive at MRSS. (The News files)

Maple Ridge secondary dry grad holding bottle drive

Annual fundraiser coming this Saturday at MRSS

This Saturday, the Maple Ride Secondary dry grad organizers are hosting their annual bottle drive fundraiser.

As in past years, the bottle drive will take place at the high school at 21911-1222 Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and all donations can be dropped off at the front of the school.

All funds raised will be used to offset the costs of the dry grad event.

If donors need assistance, or would like to have their donation picked up, they can email their address and the preferred pick-up time to MRSSDryGrad2023@gmail.com.

MRSS will hold a formal grad ceremony on June 9, 2023, with a banquet the following day at Swan-E-Set Bay Resort, followed by the dry grad celebration at the school.

