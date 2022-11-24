The MRSS choir sings during the drive-thru toy donation event. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The MRSS choir sings during the drive-thru toy donation event. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge Secondary students doing annual toy drive

Donate new, unwrapped toys at the school office until Nov. 29

Maple Ridge Secondary held a drive-thru donation event on Wednesday morning, as part of its annual toy drive.

There was a table stacked with dozens of toys that had been dropped off, the school choir singing Christmas carols, and the basketball team serving hot beverages for those who drove past the school.

There is still time to donate, and new toys can be left at the school until Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the office. They should be unwrapped.

All of the toys will be collected and given to the leadership students at Eric Langton elementary school, for distribution to kids who need a toy under the tree this Christmas. Langton is also the home of the HIVE Neighbourhood Centre, which organizes a number of community initiatives.

“It’s super cool. This is our connection with the elementary students,” said organizer Sherri Briton, an Aboriginal support worker at MRSS, of the toy drive.

“This is important, and the kids love doing it.”

