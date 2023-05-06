Maple Ridge Secondary walks for Red Dress Day

Grade 5 Golden Ears Elementary student Raphael Jo, takes part in a walk for Red Dress Day hosted by the Circle of Indigenous Youth and Allies, an Indigenous leadership group at MRSS. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Grade 10 Maple Ridge Secondary student Nye Holmes, a member of the Circle of Indigenous Youth and Allies, an Indigenous leadership group at MRSS, records the amount of laps completed by participants at the walk for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women on Red Dress Day, around the track at the high school. The leadership group was hoping to get at least 1,813 people to walk one lap of the track at their school to symbolically walk the entire length of what is known as the Highway of Tears, a 725 kilometre stretch of Highway 16 between Prince George and Prince Rupert, along which nine young women went missing or were discovered murdered between 1989 to 2006. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) A moccasin sticker is put along a map of the Highway of Tears to mark the progress of the walk for Red Dress Day at Maple Ridge Secondary. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Grade 10 student Peyton Foster, a member of the Circle of Indigenous Youth and Allies, an Indigenous leadership group at MRSS, puts a moccasin sticker of the map of the Highway of Tears, a 725 kilometre stretch of Highway 16 between Prince George and Prince Rupert, along which nine young women went missing or were discovered murdered between 1989 to 2006. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) A moccasin sticker is put along a map of the Highway of Tears to mark the progress of the walk for Red Dress Day at Maple Ridge Secondary. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Every participant was given the photograph and the story of an Indigenous woman who has gone missing or was discovered murdered in Canada to read as they walk laps around the track at Maple Ridge Secondary for Red Dress Day. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Rory Murphy, a Grade 4 student at Golden Ears Elementary, has a tattoo on his hand that is known to represent A Grade 4 student Owen Baldassi from Golden Ears Elementary runs around the track at Maple Ridge Secondary where a walk was held for Red Dress Day in honour of Indigenous women who have gone missing or were found murdered in this country. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Jasmine Barretto, Grade 5 student at Golden Ears Elementary, is handed the photo and story of an Indigenous woman who has either gone missing or was found murdered in Canada. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Participants braved the rain in the walk for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women on Red Dress Day at Maple Ridge Secondary. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

The rain was more like a mist – at first – before the larger droplets started falling from the sky.

It was almost as if tears literally started falling from the heavens for each lap walked and each woman’s story read during Maple Ridge Secondary’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s walk on Friday, May 5 – commonly known as Red Dress Day in Canada and the United States.

Grade 10 Maple Ridge Secondary student Nye Holmes, a member of the Circle of Indigenous Youth and Allies, an Indigenous leadership group at MRSS who was hosting the event, explained the event was not only being held to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada, but particularly those who have gone missing along what is called the Highway of Tears – a 725 kilometre stretch of Highway 16 between Prince George and Prince Rupert, along which nine young women went missing or were discovered murdered between 1989 to 2006. All but one of the women were Indigenous, according to the Carrier Sekani Family Services’ Highway of Tears governing body, a group dedicated to stopping the violence along the highway.

The leadership group was hoping that the community would come together to walk the same distance as the Highway of Tears around the track at MRSS. And only an hour into the walk that was set to take place from 9-5 p.m. the group was already half way to their goal with many participants walking, even running, multiple laps of the 400 metre track.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge students asking community to march for murdered and missing Indigenous women

ALSO: ‘We are in a crisis’: Red Dress Day honoured as leaders say more work to be done

Nye explained that many women have gone missing along Highway 16 because there are no cell towers or bus routes.

“A lot of women go missing along this highway because there’s just no way to get from one community to another without walking or hitchhiking,” she said.

“So, we’re trying to get people of our community to walk the same walk that these women did when they went missing,” she said.

Every 14 kilometres walked was marked with a moccasin sticker on a map of the Highway of Tears, made by MRSS art teacher David Xavier.

The group invited other schools and community groups to participate, within Maple Ridge and surrounding communities.

Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity in BC, said that for everyone who holds a red dress as a symbol of sorrow, outrage and action against the murder and harm of Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and non-binary people on Red Dress Day, that she stands with them as a voice in the government.

“Harm against women, girls, Two-Spirit and non-binary people is preventable. Ending this violence means confronting biases and stereotypes. It means speaking up when someone is being treated badly. It means offering help and support when someone is unsafe or is at risk,” said Paddon.

“We have lost far too many women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people to gender-based violence. We will continue to raise awareness, support survivors and families — and tackle the root causes of this violence in our communities,” she said.

* If you are in immediate danger, or think someone else is, call 911. You can also call, email or text VictimLink BC through its toll-free 24/7 confidential, multilingual telephone service at 1 800 563-0808 or: VictimLinkBC@bc211.ca.