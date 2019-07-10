Elizabeth Bukala is selling her clothes 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at the centre until the end of July. (Christian Cowley photograph)

Maple Ridge senior selling clothing collection for youth safe house

Fundraiser in memory of former homeless youth advocate Teesha Sharma

Elizabeth Bukala has always loved shopping for clothes.

The Maple Ridge senior prides herself on her sense of style and colour. Shopping has always been a type of therapy for her.

But now Bukala wants to give back to the community and is selling off her colourful wardrobe to raise money for a youth safe house for the community.

Bukala is a member of a group of seniors that meets at the CEED Centre Neighbourhood House on Tuesday mornings.

The CEED Centre Society is a registered charity that was originally formed in 1984 as the Fraser Information Society and is dedicated to community education on the environment and development of social connections and sustainable living practices in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The seniors group heard about the plight of trafficked and exploited youth from former homeless youth advocate Teesha Sharma, who passed away in February this year at the age of 27.

Sharma, winner of the city’s first Citizen of the Year under 40 in 2018, worked with homeless youth in the community and her dream was to open a youth safe house, to fill the void after the Alouette Home Start Society had to close the Iron Horse Youth Safe House in 2015 when federal funding for the facility ran out.

A homeless youth fund was set up in Sharma’s name by the CEED Centre Society in time for her celebration of life earlier in March. So far, the fund has risen to just short of $3,000 from personal donations, local businesses and other fundraisers.

“The fund will purchase amenities for the youth at the safe house, and if it grows big enough, go toward specialized trauma counselling services,” said Christian Cowley, executive-director of the CEED Centre Society.

“Teesha had a clear vision of how the safe house needed to function so that the scared and traumatized youth could recover their lives,” said Cowley.

After Sharma’s death, Bukala wanted to continue her work and to thank the community for resources she and her son had access to throughout their life.

“It’s been community that has saved my life,” said Bukala, who Cowley also credits with revitalizing the gardens at the CEED Centre and bringing back the idea of setting up community-based mental health programs for the youth and young adults.

“We’re pretty sure that severe anxiety is impacting adults, but we’re not as clear as to which demographic would benefit most,” said Cowley, who is intending to explore the idea of creating adult programs in consultation with other mental health service providers.

In the meantime, Bukala will be selling her clothes 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at the centre until the end of July.

One day she hopes to open up her own thrift store to support youth in the community even more.

The CEED Centre is located at 11739 223 St. in Maple Ridge.

For more information about the society go to ceedcentre.com.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pride-coloured bleachers unveiled at the Pitt Meadows Rec Centre

Just Posted

Untrending: Nothing better than heft of holding a book

However, convenience of e-books of real benefit.

Business group launches two new shop local campaigns

More reasons to shop in Maple Ridge says BIA

Citizen’s Ink: Archaic twice-yearly time changes under review

Liberal MLA Linda Larson has tabled a private members bill in the B.C. legislature

Fraser salmon agreement announced in Pitt Meadows

First Nations, Fisheries will share in management

Police shoot injured bear

Struck by vehicle in Albion suburb of Maple Ridge

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

‘Protesting Grandpa’ arrested in snorkel gear at Trans Mountain terminal protest

A 71-year-old man was arrested after breaching a court injunction at the Burnaby terminal

Ferry hair, don’t care? BC Ferries offers prizes for best photos

Contest rewards passengers for #FerryHair photos

Fisherman called hero after saving man from drowning in B.C. lake

“I didn’t really think about anything I was doing, I just kind of did it,” said Calgary’s Aaron Jones.

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

2 seniors arrested after woman doused with hot soup at Burnaby food court

No charges have been laid yet

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

‘N’ driver clocked going 187 km/h in 80 km/h zone

Driver, 18, charged with excessive speeding in Abbotsford

Escaped B.C. inmates back in police custody

Dangerous duo located by off-duty RCMP officer in Greater Victoria

Most Read