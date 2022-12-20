Joan Laidlow. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Maple Ridge seniors share favourite holiday films

White Christmas and Home Alone two of the tops

Seniors in Maple Ridge weigh-in on their favourite holiday movies.

Denise Salapa’s favourite movie is the 1951 classic Christmas tale, Scrooge, with Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge, Jack Warner, and Kathleen Harrison as Mrs. Dilber – adapted from the story by Charles Dickens called A Christmas Carol.

She watches the movie every year and loves Alastair Sim’s performance in the movie.

“His acting. He’s so genuine,” she said.

Joan Laidlow’s favourite holiday film is Irving Berlin’s 1954 movie White Christmas with Bing Crosby as Bob Wallace, Danny Kaye as Phil Davis, Rosemary Clooney as Betty Haynes, and Vera Ellen as Judy Haynes – directed by Michael Curtiz.

“That, to me, that was beautiful,” said Laidlow.

“It was real Christmasy,” she said adding that now people are losing a lot from Christmas, which makes her very sad.

White Christmas epitomized what Christmas was all about, said Laidlow.

Betty Geisinger’s favourite film is a Hallmark film called In Merry Measure, that was filmed in part in Maple Ridge. She saw at the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network’s Christmas party on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

It is her favourite because it showcased local places in Maple Ridge.

“Down 224 Street, they had the shops that are there. And some of them were changed a bit, of course,” she said.

Enzo Daddario’s favourite holiday classic is the original 1990 movie Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern.

“It’s funny,” he said. “All the jokes they have and the pranks.”

Joe Pesci is one of his favourite actors.

Roman Senkiw’s favourite holiday film is White Christmas. He likes the singing in the movie.

“I didn’t like it back when it was popular. But, I like it now as a senior adult,” he laughed.

Don Emo’s favourite holiday film is the 1965 musical The Sound of Music, starring Julie Andrews as Maria, Christopher Plummer as Captain Georg von Trapp, Eleanor Parker as The Baroness, and Richard Haydn as Max Detweiler. He doesn’t know why, but he’s seen the movie around 30 times.

He said the story, the scenery, and the acting in it are all great.

Ellen Olsen has two favourite holiday films. The first is It’s a Wonderful Life, the 1946 filmstarring James Stewart as George Bailey, Donna Reed as Mary Hatch, Henry Travers as Clarence, and Lionel Barrymore as Mr. Potter.

She loved the acting in the movie.

Olsen also enjoys Home Alone.

“I get a big kick out of it,” she laughed. “It was very unique, the way that young fella put up all these traps for gangsters. It was hilarious,” she said.

maple ridge

 

