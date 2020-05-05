Maple Ridge seniors stay connected through music

Residents come to their balcony to sing O’Canada

Sunwood Retirement residents have found a way to stay connected through music, while staying physically apart.

Residence executive director Kathleen Nicholles told The News Monday that prior to physical distancing measures, residents enjoyed singing O’Canada twice a week in the facility’s dining room.

However, residents are now eating their meals in their suite, but that didn’t stop the sound of music.

“Every Friday we practice… and they come out of their rooms and stand six feet apart,” Nicholles said. “We have it taped out for them. If you see anybody standing close together, it’s couples that live together. They stand on their line and rehearse O’Canada.”

Video of the rehearsal shows the seniors waving Canadian flags and singing to a small crowd gathered blow.

