Maple Ridge singing group looking for new members as they begin their fall season

Registration for the Maple Ridge Chorus will take place on Sept. 6 at St. Paul Lutheran’s Church

Maple Ridge Chorus performed at Glow Maple Ridge last year and held their first post-pandemic indoor concert for the public in May. (Maple Ridge Choral Society Facebook/The News)

Maple Ridge will once again be flooded with the sounds of singing as the Maple Ridge Choral Society begins rehearsals for their fall season on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

This community chorus group has been operating out of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for the past 50 years, but Maple Ridge Choral Society board member Kirk Brown, emphasized that they remain a welcoming and secular group.

“As a community choir, the Maple Ridge Chorus is very inclusive and endeavors to engage with the public as much as possible,” said Brown. “Although restricted to adults, membership in the chorus is otherwise very open.”

This non-auditioned group had 40 members in their spring season and is looking to add even more for their upcoming fall/Christmas season.

“While we are always delighted to have experienced choristers join us as new members, we equally welcome beginners,” said Brown.

“I can say from personal experience that the Chorus provides a very supportive environment for novices to learn and grow as choristers.”

Interested members can either register for the group at 6:30 pm on Sept. 6 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, or are invited to just attend the first couple of rehearsals, which take place at 7 pm every Tuesday.

The Maple Ridge Chorus will be accepting new members until the end of September, with more information being available by visiting http://lovetosing.net/join/ or calling 604-653-8289.

