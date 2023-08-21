Maple Ridge site of Charity Summer Games to benefit Pathfinders

Fun and fundraising central to games at Telosky Stadium on Friday

Competitors run The Gauntlet on the way to the basket. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The Charity Summer Games were held in Maple Ridge’s Telosky Stadium on Friday, raising money for the Pathfinder Youth Centre Society.

It all started with Pathfinder students challenging staff, three years ago, explained society founder Orville Lee. His group offers education, life skills, employment training and more to young people aged 15-30.

“Fast forward, it’s only three years now, we’ve gone from them challenging us, to today 15 different organizations coming together to raise awareness in the community about what we’re doing, and to raise money,” he said.

He said the funds go toward mentorship programs.

“At Pathfinders, we believe that mentorship is the key to what we do. It’s the glue that keeps all of our programs,” he said.

His organization was donated the Bean Around Books bookshop by Mayor Dan Ruimy, after he had been elected Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP. The business has been converted to a non-profit organization where Pathfinders trains youth in everything from working as a barista to being an entrepreneur.

The event was about more than fundraising for Lee.

“Most important for me is just to see the fun,” he said. “Everyone is having fun, and we’ve got Crazy Pete here from the Lions – he’s our MC.”

Lee might be the wrong guy for a student to challenge to a contest, as a onetime professional athlete. He was a CFL running back and rookie of the year in 1988, when he led the league in rushing, and had a five-year career.

But Friday’s games involved fun events, ranging from an obstacle course to musical chairs.

“I almost had it!” said Ruimy of the musical chairs.

He said he loves the Charity Summer Games, and joined a team from city council.

“I support their organization 100 per cent. They do good work for at-risk youth.”

Other teams included SFU alumni, the Metis Society and the Pathfinders themselves.

Ruth Lee, who founded the organization with her husband, wants to see the event going up to 20 teams by next year, and then work at making it a special day.

“We’ll cap it at that for a few years, and then just perfect the little things that we need to perfect,” said Ruth. “Everyone is having such a great time here.”

She noted the couple started Pathfinders in their basement 20 years ago. They now have locations in Surrey and Maple Ridge, and their goal is to expand the model across Canada.

