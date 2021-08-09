Maple Ridge soccer club raises $2,000 for Lytton fire victims

Albion FC had over 70 players registered for the event. (Albion FC/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge football club successfully organized a community fundraiser soccer camp, to raise money for Lytton fire victims.

The Albion FC in Maple Ridge raised $2,000 through their community fundraiser camp on July 24.

A tweet from Albion FC read, “We did it!!! Thank you #ridgemeadowscommunity for your support! Together we raised $2,000 for our LYTTON neighbors. Camp was a success and we raised money for a great cause. That’s what we call a win-win!!”

Diana Cant, the club operations administrator told The News that the fundraiser was very important to the club as they are focused on giving back to the community.

“We feel, coming together to help our neighbours, is the best example we can set for our youth. All our staff donated their time to make this happen and we are very proud to be able to do something to help the Lytton Community,” she said.

The club had over 70 players registered for the event and registration was by donation.

“The turnout was amazing!” said Cant.

The funds will be donated through the Red Cross as they will match the donation and the funds will go a long way to help rebuild this community, Cant explained.

This was the first time the club did a fundraiser like this but Cant said that the club now wants to hold more such fundraisers in the future.

The club is now gearing up for its two summer camps happening in August, the first from Aug. 9 to 13 and the second from Aug. 23 to 27, to help its players get ready for the fall season.

“Camps are beginner-friendly and everyone is welcome to register. We will also have another Girls Rock Camp which is free to attend. The camp is geared towards all players that identify as a girl and it is meant to introduce soccer as a sport for girls in the community. This gives them the opportunity to try the sport out without any commitments,” said Cant.