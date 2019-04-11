Melanie and Darrell Sinclair, their two children – Abigail, 4, and Noah, 9 – with Doug Sherk. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge son finds father thanks to DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

Darrell Sinclair had been searching for his biological father for 22 years.

Last week, he got to meet him for the first time after an Ancestry DNA test and hard digging by his wife Melanie, who made it her mission to make it happen.

All Darrell knew was that his mother became pregnant with him at 15 after a summer fling in Port Moody with a construction worker from Ontario.

His mother would eventually marry another man and had two girls.

Darrell met Melanie in 1997. Together they decided they were going to look for his father.

He told Melanie that he had previously found a baby book with the name Doug Sherk handwritten beside the title father, then crossed out. That is how the couple’s search began.

Melanie knew Darrell’s biological father was from Ontario, but ended up talking to men with the same name in Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well, but to no avail.

In December 2018, Melanie and their two children – Noah, 9 and Abigail, 4 – bought Darrell an AncestryDNA kit for Christmas. They were going to give it to him for his birthday in March, but were too excited.

Still, the kit sat on a shelf until March 8, when Darrell decided he was ready to take the DNA test. He spat into a tube and sent the sample to Australia.

When the results came back, Darrell found a match to a familiar name: Sherk.

Darrell’s DNA matched a man named Brian Sherk, who’s DNA results were already in the company’s database.

Melanie looked up Brian Sherk on Facebook and he told her he was not the right man because he had never taken the DNA test, but that he was friends on Facebook with a man with the same name and who he is related to.

Melanie wrote to the other Brian Sherk. He was pretty sure his great uncle and aunt were Darrell’s biological grandparents. Sherk sent her an obituary.

Melanie saw that a man named Doug Sherk was listed as one of the children in the obit. She had messaged another man on Facebook by the same name two years earlier, but received no reply. This time, she was going to look for his wife, Sheryl, whose name appeared in parentheses.

When she found Sheryl on the social media site, she also saw a picture of Doug and realized that the couple had two daughters.

She messaged the daughters and received a reply from one of them, Rachel.

Melanie asked her questions about her father, then told her that she might want to sit down before telling her that she thought her husband was Rachel’s brother.

Rachel gave Melanie Doug’s number and asked him directly if it was possible that he had a child in B.C. and he said that it was.

Doug met Darrell and his family for the first time on April 4. He had surprised them when he let them know he’d be flying in from Medicine Hat, Alta., where he now lives with his wife.

The Sinclair family met Doug at Vancouver International Airport, all holding signs.

Darrell’s sign read: “The search is over! 40 years later … Nice to meet you dad”.

Noah’s read: ” We made a wish and it came true. We are so happy we found you.”

Abigail: “Welcome Papa Doug.”

They brought Doug to Ridge Meadows Hospital to meet Darrell’s grandmother, Beatrice Laurene Meger, who at 78, was suffering from leukemia and dementia. It was her dying wish to see father and son reunited.

“She said, ‘I held on for this moment,’” Melanie said.

Meger passed away on Wednesday morning, her wish fulfilled.

The Sinclair family plans to visit Doug and Sheryl in May and meet the rest of the family and also plans to attend a family reunion in Ontario next year.


mailto:cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Noah, 9, Abigail, 4, and their parents, Darrell and Melanie Sinclair, with their signs at the airport as they waited to meet Darrell’s father for the first time. (Contributed)

Previous story
Cancer-sniffing dog trainer speaks in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Maple Ridge son finds father thanks to DNA test

Father and son unite for the first time on April 4

Boys find ancient stone tool at Alouette Lake

Lower water line unearths artifact, likely from Katzie

Maple Ridge mayor says ‘raping and pillaging’ comments weren’t appropriate

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

Nature’s glow inspiration for Maple Ridge art quilter

The Ridge Meadows Quilter’s Guild show Apr. 12 and 13

Maple Ridge proceeds with new condos for 227th Street

Moving forward with cash-in-lieu instead of requiring rental units

Four-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge

Multiple injuries reported in crash on 128th Avenue

B.C. driver found guilty of using cellphone despite dead battery

The court reasoned that earbuds plugged into phone constituted holding it

B.C. legislature celebrates Sikh holiday for first time

Vaisakhi is one of the holiest holidays in the Sikh faith

Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves

Overnight explosion at Surrey pub being treated as suspicious

The roof has collapsed at Jack’s Public House after a ‘suspicious’ early morning fire

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

5 to start your day

Surrey pub ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire, Maple Ridge mayor under fire after homeless comments and more

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

Most Read