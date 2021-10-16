Maple Ridge SPCA branch looking for rabbit-friendly donations

Looks to feed and entertain 12 new rabits in its care

Silver and Big Wig, the two bonded bunnies enjoying some cilantro. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Lebun James, Jumpifer Aniston, Marilyn Bunroe and several more rabbits in the BC SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch are looking to the community for their food and entertainment needs.

Branch manager Krista Shaw said that the animal shelter has seen a sudden influx of rabbits after a home they were born in, had too many of them. In total, the shelter now has 12 rabbits, after the addition of seven rabbits from last week. Shaw is now looking for donations of a variety of items for the rabbits.

In a social media post, Shaw wrote, “We have just had a large intake of rabbits come into our care and need your help! We are low on supplies and need of some items.”

Shaw is looking for donations of greens, specifically cilantro, parsley, arugula, kale, romaine, bok choi, as well as berries. The Maple Ridge SPCA will also accept gift cards to pet stores and grocery stores, rabbit chews such as wood and pumice, rabbit toys, rabbit pellets, Timothy hay, bath mats and small rugs with an anti slip backing, hard plastic baby toys such as rattles and large ceramic food dishes.

Shaw told The News that some supplies and greens were already pouring in.

Anyone looking to adopt these rabbits or any other animals can visit: https://adopt.spca.bc.ca/locations/maple-ridge-branch/

