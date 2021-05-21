Maple Ridge spray parks open for season on Saturday

Smaller water features also open to public, no registration required

The spray parks and water features in Maple Ridge are opening for the first day on Saturday. (The News files)

On Saturday, just in time for the long weekend, the spray parks in Maple Ridge will be opened for the season.

The season runs from May 22 until September, and spray parks will be activated from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The forecast for Saturday is sunny, with a high of 23C.

There is no need for parents to register to use the parks.

The main spray parks are:

• Albion Sports Complex at 23778 104th Ave.

• Maple Ridge Park 13180 232nd St.

There are smaller water features at:

• Country Lane Estates North 24295 102A Ave.

• Country Lane Estates South 24395 101 Ave.

• Cedar Park 23725 132 Ave.

• Deer Fern Park 13393 236 St.

• Blaney Hamlet Park 13712 230A St.